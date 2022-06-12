BIZ BYTES: Per Mar Security Services ranked in SDM’s Top 100 for over 30 years

Per Mar Security Services is ranked 16th in Security Distributing and Marketing magazine's 2022 Top 100 list. This is the 32nd consecutive year that Per Mar, established in 1953, has ranked in the SDM 100 Report.

"We achieved outstanding growth during the past year while also focusing on our customer experience, resulting in outstanding retention," Chris Edwards, president of Per Mar's Electronic Security Division, said in a news release. "We look forward to continued success with the release of our Intelligent Video Monitoring offering and forthcoming access control enhancements to give our customers innovative ways to protect their people, and their property.”

The SDM 100 Report measures consumer dollars gained by security companies in order to present an account of the size of the market captured by the 100 largest residential and non-residential electronic security providers in the United States.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0