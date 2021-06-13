BIZ BYTES: Per Mar Security Services ranked No. 15

Per Mar Security Services, a leading provider of total security solutions for residential and commercial clients based in Davenport, is ranked 15th in SDM’s 2021 Top 100 list, moving up five spots from last year. The SDM 100 Report measures consumer dollars gained by security companies in order to present an account of the size of the market captured by the 100 largest residential and nonresidential electronic security providers in the United States.

This marks the 31st consecutive year that Per Mar has held a ranking in the SDM 100 Report.

“We are thrilled to have moved up five more spots to 15th on SDM’s Top 100 rankings," Chris Edwards, president of Per Mar’s Electronic Security Division, said in a news release. "In one of the strangest and most challenging years anyone has experienced, our team was able to adapt and deliver amazing results. Our focus on driving customer satisfaction and net promoter scores to high levels paid off and is reflected in our growth. We are once again proud to be a part of this prestigious list.”

