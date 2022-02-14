 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BIZ BYTES: Premier RV opens dealership in Quad-Cities

Premier RV

Premier RV has opened in Blue Grass, Iowa.

 CONTRIBUTED

Brad Thompson has opened a 25,000-square-foot RV facility on 9 acres in Blue Grass, Iowa.

The new Premier RV dealership has 14 service bays, paint booth and a full parts and display area. Surrounding the building are over 150 new and pre-owned travel trailers, fifth wheels and toy hauler RVs for sale.

Brands from KZ RV, Venture, Keystone and Dutchmen are on display.

Premier will host an in-house Introduction sale March 3-5 at 746 Industrial Drive, Blue Grass, and the “grand opening” in-house sale is March 31-April 2. For more information, see premierrv.com.

