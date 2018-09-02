Quad-City residents can now use an online service to receive same-day delivery from Hy-Vee and Target.
Shipt, a membership-based online marketplace, announced in a news release it is expanding in the Midwest, including offering delivery in the Quad-Cities. Customers may order fresh foods and household essentials from both Hy-Vee and Target, in addition to products unique to Target, such as home goods, electronics and toys.
In addition to the Quad-Cities, Shipt expanded into eight new regions, including Des Moines, Sioux Falls, Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Mason City and Waterloo. Officials said the expansion gives nearly 720,000 households across four states access to products delivered in around one hour.
"The addition of these eight markets across the Midwest and the Great Plains represents our continued dedication to expand Shipt delivery from trusted retailers just in time to alleviate the stress of back-to-school shopping," founder and CEO Bill Smith said in the release. "Through our app, our members have access to everything they need, when they need it, right at their fingertips."
Founded in 2014, he said Shipt's goal is to offer a new, convenient same-day shopping experience. Shipt's marketplace gives members the ability to browse, search and shop for in-store products online. Members can use the app to note preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window and pay for their orders.
Shipt's team of shoppers selects, bags and delivers items, according to the release. Memberships are $99 for one year. The annual membership grants access to free, unlimited delivery on orders of more than $35.
For more information on using the service or becoming a Shipt shopper, visit shipt.com.
Rudy's Tacos raising money for prostate cancer screenings
Rudy's Tacos is raising money to honor the restaurant's founder and provide prostate cancer screenings for Quad-City residents.
Throughout the month, Rudy's is collecting money to donate to Us Too Greater Quad-Cities, a prostate cancer support group, which supports local patients and their families. Donations will provide cancer screenings and programs for affected residents, according to a news release.
Rudy Quijas, founder of Rudy's Tacos, died at the age of 55 from prostate cancer, according to the news release.
"My father wanted us to promote early prostate testing," Co-owner Kevin Quijas said in the release. "That way other families could avoid the premature loss of a loved one. As we know, prostate cancer is very manageable if it is detected early."
Us Too performs prostate cancer blood screenings throughout the year with its partner, Metropolitan Medical Laboratory. Free vouchers for a blood screening will be available at participating Rudy's Tacos locations throughout the campaign, according to company officials.
Rudy's Tacos was founded in 1973 by Rudy and Marilyn Quijas in the Village of East Davenport. Rudy's now has 11 other locations across Iowa and Illinois, according to the release.
—Sarah Ritter