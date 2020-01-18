BIZ BYTES: QC Community Foundation gives $118k to 12 organizations

Casey’s General Stores recently began its Casey’s Rewards offering, with the ability of points earned off of everyday purchases to be redeemed for fuel discounts, Casey’s cash or to donate to a local store of the customer’s choice.

According to a news release on the new offering, once a guest earns 250 points, they can be redeemed in several ways, including turning points into a donation to a local school or converting to Casey’s cash to be used to pay for store items.

Ten points are earned for each dollar spent on eligible purchase in-store, online or over the phone. Five points can be earned through each gallon of gas purchased.

A drawing will take place to randomly select one school district in each state Casey’s operates in to receive a $5,000 donation and a pizza celebration. Those school districts will be entered into the drawing by customers entering them as their preferred school in their Casey’s rewards program by Feb. 14.

Schnucks gives back to The Salvation Army

Schnuck Markets Inc.donated a total of $320,000 to The Salvation Army through its annual “Round Up at the Register” event during the holidays. Customers could round up to the next dollar as a way of donating.