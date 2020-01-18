BIZ BYTES: QC Community Foundation gives $118k to 12 organizations

Twelve local nonprofits recently received funding from the Quad Cities Community Foundation.
According to a news release, the Q-C based organization awarded $118,000 to 12 local organizations via its nonprofit capacity building grants, which means those dollars go toward staff training, board development, strategic planning, technology and more.
Arrowhead Youth and Family Services received $5,500 for technology upgrades; Children’s Therapy Center of the Quad Cities, $10,000 for equipment upgrades; Clock, Inc., $4,500 for staff training; Family Resources Inc., $15,000 for technology upgrades; Fresh Films, $15,000 for equipment upgrades; Handicapped Development Center, $10,144 for staff training; Humane Society of Scott County, $7,371 for equipment upgrades; Junior Achievement of the Heartland, $15,000 for staff training; Martin Luther King Jr. Center, Inc., $10,080 for consulting support; Moline Community Development Corporation, $12,883 for strategic planning; The Center for Youth and Family Solutions, $3,504 for staff training; and WVIK Quad Cities NPR, $9,500 for strategic planning.
Another grant cycle starts soon as letter of interest forms are accepted from Feb. 1 through March 15 for the fall round, and through Sept. 1 for the fall round. More information is at https://www.qccommunityfoundation.org/nonprofitcapacitybuilding.
Casey’s launches program to benefit schools
Casey’s General Stores recently began its Casey’s Rewards offering, with the ability of points earned off of everyday purchases to be redeemed for fuel discounts, Casey’s cash or to donate to a local store of the customer’s choice.
According to a news release on the new offering, once a guest earns 250 points, they can be redeemed in several ways, including turning points into a donation to a local school or converting to Casey’s cash to be used to pay for store items.
Ten points are earned for each dollar spent on eligible purchase in-store, online or over the phone. Five points can be earned through each gallon of gas purchased.
A drawing will take place to randomly select one school district in each state Casey’s operates in to receive a $5,000 donation and a pizza celebration. Those school districts will be entered into the drawing by customers entering them as their preferred school in their Casey’s rewards program by Feb. 14.
Schnucks gives back to The Salvation Army
Schnuck Markets Inc.donated a total of $320,000 to The Salvation Army through its annual “Round Up at the Register” event during the holidays. Customers could round up to the next dollar as a way of donating.
The two-week campaign surpassed the $236,000 donated during last year’s campaign, which Schnucks also directed to The Salvation Army, a news release said. The dollars raised during the drive will stay in the markets where they were donated.
“We thank our generous customers for their donations and for supporting the difference-making work The Salvation Army continues to do throughout our communities,” said Todd Schnuck, chairman and CEO of Schnucks.
QC Hispanic Chamber taking nominations for annual gala awards
The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its annual gala awards until Feb. 7 for this year’s event.
The categories are: small business of the year, corporation of the year, advocate of the year and nonprofit of the year. Details on each category are listed on the organization’s website, where nominations can also be submitted.
That can be found here: http://www.gqchcc.com/GalaAwards/. This year’s event is April 17.
STEM award nominations open for QC group
The Quad City Engineering and Science Council is accepting 2020 award nominations until Jan. 27.
Nominations include junior (younger than 36) and senior (36 and up) engineer and scientist of the year categories as well as lifetime achievement award and STEM teacher of the year.
The award winners will be announced at the organization’s annual STEM celebration, on Feb. 20 at the Putnam Museum and Science Center in Davenport.
Information on this year’s event, including how to attend, can be found here: https://qcesc.org/annual-qcesc-stem-celebration-2020/ .
Vibrant Credit Union members share in profits
Vibrant Credit Union paid out more than $4.2 million in dividends to its members in 2019, a news release said. A total of $2.7 million is dividends was doled out in 2019.
The financial institution has services in Iowa and Illinois, including in the Quad-Cities, Clinton, Iowa, and Geneseo, Ill., with more than 15,000 members.