 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Quad-City Times is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Quad City Bank & Trust Member FDIC

BIZ BYTES: QCA volunteer groups recognized as a 'Top 10' by Royal Neighbors of America

  • 0
040620-qc-nws-hearts-035

Hearts are seen on the windows of Royal Neighbors of America Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Rock Island.

 FILE PHOTO

Royal Neighbors of America, a fraternal benefit society in Rock Island, announced its top 10 community chapters in the country, and Royal Neighbors Chapter 20187 of Sherrard was ranked No. 3 with more than 5,350 volunteer hours, while Rock Island Chapter 20048 was ranked ninth with 3,463 hours.

Royal Neighbors chapters are made up of members who have a desire to impact their community through volunteerism. This designation is based on the number of volunteer hours generated by a chapter in one year.

A membership organization boasting nearly 250,000 members nationwide, Royal Neighbors offers life insurance and annuity products and is driven by its mission of supporting women and serving communities, making social impact the cornerstone of their work. Royal Neighbors chapters carry out the organization’s mission by volunteering in their local communities.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hotel Ottumwa finds potential buyer in Davenport

Hotel Ottumwa finds potential buyer in Davenport

The hotel said it had entered a purchase agreement with Bush Construction of Davenport, pending the firm's approval for state historical tax credits, as well as Iowa Workforce Development tax credits. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon and Rite Aid Limit Emergency Contraception Purchases

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News