BIZ BYTES: QCA volunteer groups recognized as a 'Top 10' by Royal Neighbors of America

Royal Neighbors of America, a fraternal benefit society in Rock Island, announced its top 10 community chapters in the country, and Royal Neighbors Chapter 20187 of Sherrard was ranked No. 3 with more than 5,350 volunteer hours, while Rock Island Chapter 20048 was ranked ninth with 3,463 hours.
Royal Neighbors chapters are made up of members who have a desire to impact their community through volunteerism. This designation is based on the number of volunteer hours generated by a chapter in one year.
A membership organization boasting nearly 250,000 members nationwide, Royal Neighbors offers life insurance and annuity products and is driven by its mission of supporting women and serving communities, making social impact the cornerstone of their work. Royal Neighbors chapters carry out the organization’s mission by volunteering in their local communities.