BIZ BYTES: QCR Holdings announces cash dividend

QCR holdings logo

QCR Holdings, Inc. announced that on Feb. 17 the company’s board of directors declared a cash dividend of 6 cents per share payable on April 6 to holders of common stock of the company of record on March 18.

