BIZ BYTES: QCR Holdings, Inc. announces acquisition

Guaranty’s stockholders have until 5 p.m. March 25, 2022 to elect how they will receive their shares of Guaranty common stock in connection with the merger.

“We are pleased to have reached this significant milestone toward the closing of this transaction,” Larry Helling, QCR Holdings chief executive officer, said. “This combination will enhance our market position in Southwest Missouri, and we are excited to continue delivering exceptional service to our new and existing clients in the region.”