BIZ BYTES: QCR Holdings, Inc. announces acquisition

QCR holdings logo

Stockholders of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. have approved its merger with QCR Holdings.

QCR Holdings owns Quad-City Bank and Trust.

Guaranty’s stockholders have until 5 p.m. March 25, 2022 to elect how they will receive their shares of Guaranty common stock in connection with the merger.

“We are pleased to have reached this significant milestone toward the closing of this transaction,” Larry Helling, QCR Holdings chief executive officer, said. “This combination will enhance our market position in Southwest Missouri, and we are excited to continue delivering exceptional service to our new and existing clients in the region.”

