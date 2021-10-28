BIZ BYTES: QCR Holdings, Inc. announces record net income for third quarter

QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, announced Wednesday record net income of $31.6 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.99 for the third quarter of 2021, compared with net income of $22.3 million and diluted EPS of $1.39 for the second quarter of 2021.
Other third-quarter highlights:
• Net Interest Margin (“NIM”) increased by 8 basis points and Adjusted NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) increased by 9 bps to 3.36% and 3.53%, respectively
• Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) increased $2.8 million, or 6.2%
• Annualized core loan and lease growth (non-GAAP) of 23% for the quarter and 18% YTD, excluding SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans
• Annualized core deposit growth of 15.6% for the quarter
• Nonperforming assets improved by 32% for the quarter and represent only 0.11% of total assets
• Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) to total loans/leases of 1.79%, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)