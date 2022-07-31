BIZ BYTES: QCR Holdings, Inc. announces second-quarter results

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) announced Tuesday net income of $15.2 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.87 for the second quarter of 2022, compared with net income of $23.6 million and diluted EPS of $1.49 for the first quarter of 2022.
Included in the second quarter of 2022 results were $5.7 million of acquisition/post-acquisition related expenses and $9.8 million of CECL Day 2 provision, both post-tax. The CECL Day 2 provision was required to establish the initial credit loss allowances for the acquired non-PCD loan portfolio and off-balance sheet exposure as a result of the acquisition of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, which closed on April 1, 2022.
Second-quarter highlights, according to a news release, included:
- Completing the acquisition of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, adding approximately $1.3 billion in assets, $808 million in loans and $1.1 billion in deposits.
- Net Interest Margin of 3.53% and Adjusted NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) of 3.74%, which expanded significantly from the previous quarter by 23 and 24 basis points, respectively
- Capital Markets Revenue from Swap Fees of $13.0 million doubled from the first quarter of 2022
- Annualized loan and lease growth of 14.0% for the quarter, excluding loan balances acquired from the Guaranty Bank transaction and SBA Paycheck Protection Program.