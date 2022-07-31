BIZ BYTES: QCR Holdings, Inc. announces second-quarter results

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) announced Tuesday net income of $15.2 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.87 for the second quarter of 2022, compared with net income of $23.6 million and diluted EPS of $1.49 for the first quarter of 2022.

Included in the second quarter of 2022 results were $5.7 million of acquisition/post-acquisition related expenses and $9.8 million of CECL Day 2 provision, both post-tax. The CECL Day 2 provision was required to establish the initial credit loss allowances for the acquired non-PCD loan portfolio and off-balance sheet exposure as a result of the acquisition of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, which closed on April 1, 2022.