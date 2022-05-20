 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BIZ BYTES: QCR Holdings, Inc. announces stock repurchase program renewal

QCR Holdings

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) announced Friday that its board of directors authorized a share repurchase program, permitting the repurchase of up to 1,500,000 shares of its outstanding common stock, or approximately 8.5% of the outstanding shares as of May 1, 2022.

“This share repurchase program reflects the company’s continued commitment to creating and enhancing value for our shareholders,” Larry J. Helling, chief executive officer, said in a news release. “The plan provides us with another tool to best allocate capital and allows us to buy back our shares when it fits within our capital plan.”

The repurchase program permits shares to be repurchased in open market or private transactions, through block trades, and pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rules 10b5-1 and 10b-18 of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

