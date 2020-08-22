BIZ BYTES: QCR Holdings names new independent director

Business owners can also now identify their businesses as Black-owned on Facebook and Instagram.

Illinois American Water launches 2020 firefighter grant program

Illinois American Water is now taking applications for its annual firefighter grant program.

According to a news release, the company assists firefighters with equipment and training resources within Illinois American Water’s service territory up to $1,000. The grant is restricted to cover costs associated with personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools, water handling equipment, training and related activities/materials used to support community fire protection and reimbursement for specific fire training classes, such as training manuals and workbooks.

Fire departments can submit requests by Sept. 8 along with a description, overview of specific project and how much funding sought, community problem or challenges that the project would address, timeframe to implement, summary of other sources being approached for support and project budget.

Applications can be addressed to Katie Fidler, external affairs specialist, at Katie.fidler@amwater.com.

Illinois American Water has awarded more than $582,000 through 590 grants since launching the program in 2010.

