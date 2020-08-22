BIZ BYTES: QCR Holdings names new independent director

QCR Holdings names new independent director
QCR Holdings Inc., the parent company of Quad City Bank & Trust, recently named Brent R. Cobb as its newest independent director of QCR Holdings.
Cobb is currently CEO of World Class Industries, a Hiawatha-based supply chain and value-added manufacturing services company, a news release said. He also currently sits on the board of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust, a subsidiary of QCR Holdings.
QCR Holdings also recently announced a cash dividend of 6 cents per share payable on Oct. 7 to holders of company stock of record on Sept. 18.
AlWood gets support from COUNTRY Financial Rep
Todd Greenman, a COUNTRY Financial representative, donated $4,000 to AlWood District 225 to assist in the purchase of student technology.
The school district plans to use the money towards buying more student Chromebooks as the school district’s year recently began with a blend of in-person and remote learning.
AT&T waives overage fees for eastern IA after storm
AT&T has announced it will waive overages for AT&T Postpaid and Prepaid customers from Aug. 18 through Aug. 24 in certain zip codes in eastern Iowa.
According to the news release, the overages to be waived include talk, text and data usage.
According to the news release, the overages to be waived include talk, text and data usage for certain zip codes in eastern Iowa.
Facebook announces new business grants
Facebook recently announced $40 million is going to help 10,000 U.S. Black-owned businesses.
In a news release, the social media company had previously announced it would allocate $100 million in grants to support American Black-owned business, creators and non-profits.
Any majority Black-owned business in the United States with up to 50 employees can apply for a grant, and more information is available at facebook.com/blackbusinessgrants.
Business owners can also now identify their businesses as Black-owned on Facebook and Instagram.
Illinois American Water launches 2020 firefighter grant program
Illinois American Water is now taking applications for its annual firefighter grant program.
According to a news release, the company assists firefighters with equipment and training resources within Illinois American Water’s service territory up to $1,000. The grant is restricted to cover costs associated with personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools, water handling equipment, training and related activities/materials used to support community fire protection and reimbursement for specific fire training classes, such as training manuals and workbooks.
Fire departments can submit requests by Sept. 8 along with a description, overview of specific project and how much funding sought, community problem or challenges that the project would address, timeframe to implement, summary of other sources being approached for support and project budget.
Applications can be addressed to Katie Fidler, external affairs specialist, at Katie.fidler@amwater.com.
Illinois American Water has awarded more than $582,000 through 590 grants since launching the program in 2010.
