BIZ BYTES: QCR Holdings to report 4Q results

QCR Holdings

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) announced Wednesday that its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2022, and financial results will be released after the market closes on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.

The company will host a conference call and webcast at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, to discuss the results. Shareholders, analysts and other interested parties are invited to join. The teleconference can be accessed at 888-346-9286, with replay access information at 877-344-7529, access code 2362948. The webcast can be accessed at the company’s News and Events page at www.qcrh.com.

