BIZ BYTES Quad Cities Generating Station employees raise more than $31,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters

CORDOVA, Ill. — Quad Cities Generating Station employees raised more than $31,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley through various activities over the summer. The donation will support BBBS programming designed to build stronger mentoring relationships and help youth in the 14-county area explore careers along with training and education needed to enter careers that interest them.
“I knew Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley was a great organization to choose since so many of my fellow interns, classmates and friends thrived in BBBS programs growing up,” said Tiffany Wang, a senior at the University of Illinois who helped lead fundraising efforts as part of her summer internship at the nuclear facility.
Fundraising activities included selling cookbooks with recipes from employees and taking part in the “Over the Edge” rappelling event, where employees from various companies safely scaled down the Hotel Blackhawk in Davenport.