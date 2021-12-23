BIZ BYTES: Quad Cities International Airport picks construction partner

Mortenson partnered locally with Bush Construction, and Chicago-based R.M. Chin to round out the team that will oversee the four-year project. Mortenson will begin working with design firm Alliiance to create the schematics for the project with the goal to begin construction in late summer or early fall 2022.

Project GATEWAY, which stands for Growing the Air Travel Experience the MLI Way, will infuse technology, efficiency and aesthetics that are quintessentially Quad-Cities, according to a press release. The goal will not only be to modernize the aging facility but future-proof it to meet evolving air travel and passenger needs. Some of the plans include moving baggage screening machines out of sight, adding a canopy to the front of the terminal, renovating restrooms to exceed ADA standards, adding family and nursing mother’s suites and removing the brown brick flooring in the ticketing area.