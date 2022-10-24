BIZ BYTES: Quad City Bank & Trust hosts fraud seminar to educate clients

The Quad City Bank & Trust Treasury Management Team hosted a Cybersecurity Seminar on October 13, 2022, for its commercial clients at the Quad Cities Waterfront Convention Center. Keynote speakers included Tenax Solutions’ Chief Strategy Officer Ben Hayden and QCR Holdings, Inc.’s Vice President, Fraud Operations Officer, Lisa Keinroth.

Business owners and representatives attended the seminar to learn about the risks and opportunities for improvement regarding cybersecurity in their places of business. They left with tactical advice and real-life examples and suggestions to improve cybersecurity at their own businesses.

The morning’s two keynote speakers covered material applicable to all who attended. Attendees learned about the dark web, hacking tactics, cybersecurity and more.

“We know fraud prevention is front of mind for our clients, but many do not know what resources are out there. Our Treasury Management team strives to provide top-notch customer service, and this is just one more way they’re putting their money where their mouth is and being there for our clients,” Laura “Divot” Ekizian, QCBT president, and chief relationship officer, said in a news release.