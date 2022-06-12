BIZ BYTES: Quad-City businesses seek employees at 'Opportunity Knocks Monday'

IowaWORKS, will host "Opportunity Knocks Monday" from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022, at 1801A E. Kimberly Road, Davenport.
The lineup of employers for June 13 are:
- Walmart: Hiring for online personal shoppers, cashiers, baker/deli attendant and janitorial.
- Amentum: Hiring for HVAC, plumbers, pipefitters and electricians.
- Naeve Family Beef: Hiring for hourly fabrication and harvest positions.
- Hotel Blackhawk: Hiring for housekeeping, maintenance, bartenders and servers.
- Katun Corporation: Hiring for shippers.
- Bally's Quad Cities: Hiring for IT, dealers, food service, casino host, hotel front desk, slot technician and housekeepers.
- Tyson Fresh Meats: Hiring for general production, maintenance, premium, part-time summer help and general labor.
- Greystone Manufacturing LLC: Hiring for quality inspection, maintenance technician and maintenance manager.
- Elliott Aviation: Hiring for various positions.