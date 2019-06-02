Major Quad-City employers and organizations are continuing to donate to flood relief efforts in Davenport following the city's historic flood earlier this month.
Arconic Foundation this past week, for example, donated a $10,000 emergency disaster relief grant to the American Red Cross, according to a news release. The Red Cross has been helping flood victims by offering shelters and establishing a resource center to connect them with services.
"It was difficult to see all the damage the flood has done to this area," said Nandu Srinivasan, manufacturing director at Arconic Davenport Works, in the release. "We’re closely tied with this community. Our plant is only seven miles away, and more than half of our employees reside on the Iowa side of the river. We wanted to do whatever we could to help the community, and we’re thankful Arconic Foundation was able to make this possible."
In addition, Ascentra Credit Union Foundation also donated $10,000 to the Quad-Cities Disaster Recovery Fund.
"We fully appreciate the needs of our community will be long lasting once the flood waters recede," said Dale Owen, Ascentra Credit Union president and CEO, in a news release. "As a Quad-Cities based not-for-profit organization, we share a synergy of helping out during trying times and know it’s going to take everybody working together to repair and renew for the long term."
The foundations join a long list of dozens of businesses and groups offering help to Davenport and Moline residents affected by flooding.
Hispanic Chamber moves locations
The Greater Quad-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce announced this past week the organization is moving to a new office.
This month, the Chamber relocated to 709 4th Ave., Moline. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Aguilar giving commencement address Sunday
Greg Aguilar, a Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce leader directing the Q2030 Regional Action Plan, will give the commencement address Sunday at Rivermont Collegiate's graduation ceremony.
Aguilar, a native of the Quad-Cities, was recently named chairman of the board of trustees at Western Illinois University. He has also served as founding board member of the Greater Quad-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, director of talent attraction and retention for the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce, leader of Young Professionals of the Quad-Cities, plus as northwest regional manager for the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
His work in economic development, higher education and diversity and inclusion has received national recognition, including by the National Hispanic Institute and U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
Aguilar will be the commencement speaker at 1 p.m. on Sunday, at Becherer Hall Auditorium, 1821 Sunset Drive, Bettendorf.
—Sarah Ritter