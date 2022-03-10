BIZ BYTES: Quad City Engineering & Science Council honors STEM professionals

Seven Quad City area STEM professionals and one technical organization were recognized Feb. 24 by the Quad City Engineering & Science Council at its 60th Annual STEM Celebration.
The annual event, held at The Bend in East Moline, recognized science and engineering professionals, educators and volunteers whose contributions have made a lasting impact on technology, society and their profession. This includes raising awareness of STEM education and careers in the Quad-Cities.
The 2022 award recipients are:
- Junior Engineer of the Year: Walter DeDoncker, a civil engineer for IMEG Corp. in Rock Island. He is the lead designer for street reconstruction projects, municipal bridge repairs and replacements, and utility projects.
- Senior Engineer of the Year: Sara Somsky, Geotechnical Department manager at Terracon’s Bettendorf office. She oversees geotechnical project managers and the exploration team. She also serves as an engineering consultant for the materials testing department.
- Senior Scientist of the Year: Dr. Anshu Singh, chief of environmental services and co-founder of Riverside Global in Hampton. She also serves as an adjunct instructor for the Biology Department at St. Ambrose University. Singh is the current Chair of the Southeast Iowa Chapter of the Soil and Water Conservation Society.
- STEM Teacher of the Year: Jacob Hunter, the lead agriculture teacher and FFA adviser for the North Scott Community School District. He increased student enrollment in introductory courses by 446% during his first year at the school.
- Lifetime Achievement Award: Deb Mathias, who worked as a principal environmental engineer for Stanley Consultants in Muscatine until her recent retirement.
- President’s Award of Merit: Carl Loweth, the five-term past QCESC STEM coordinator and 10-year QCESC volunteer. He worked for John Deere, supporting innovation for over 30 years before starting his own consulting company.
- Society of the Year Award: Society of American Military Engineers – Rock Island Post. Founded in 1920, the Society of American Military Engineers builds leaders and leads collaboration among government and industry to develop multi-disciplined solutions to national security infrastructure challenges.