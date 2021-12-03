BIZ BYTES: Raising Cane’s giving away sauce

DALLAS — Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is celebrating its signature sauce being named No. 1 in the business by giving away free Cane’s Sauce to all Caniac Club Members for the entire month of December*.
Technomic asked consumers which sauce or condiment they found most craveable. Cane’s Sauce was voted No. 1, with a 20-point lead over second place.
One free Cane’s Sauce will be loaded to every Caniac Club Card each Wednesday in December – five in total. No purchase is necessary, but it must be used by Dec. 31, 2021, and Caniac Club Card must be presented.
Cane’s Sauce is tangy with a little bit of spice and full of flavor.
Raising Cane's has more than 590 restaurants in 31 states and the Middle East, including one at 2725 E. 53rd St. in Davenport.