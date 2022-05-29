BIZ BYTES: Red Cross Illinois Region volunteers install 2,000 smoke alarms in May

The Red Cross rallied volunteers across the Illinois Region this month to join the nationwide Sound the Alarm campaign to install over 2,000 free smoke alarms in 800 homes.
Visit soundthealarm.org to learn about home fire safety, including how to create a home fire escape plan.
Home fires are our country’s most frequent disaster and claim seven lives every day in the U.S. To help protect your household, test your smoke alarms each month and practice your escape plan until everyone can get out in less than two minutes.
The American Red Cross of Illinois serves 12.4 million people in 88 counties in Illinois, including Bureau, Carroll, Mercer, Rock Island and Whiteside; Iowa, including Muscatine and Scott; and Missouri.