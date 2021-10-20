BIZ BYTES: Rental forecast calls for increases in revenue and investment

The outlook for equipment rental revenue, comprised of the construction/industrial and general tool segments, remains positive for 2021 and beyond. The updated third-quarter forecast released by the American Rental Association at The ARA Show 2021 in Las Vegas, shows equipment rental revenue to exceed $47.6 billion in 2021, a 3% increase over 2020.
While that number is slightly less than the second-quarter forecast, 2022 revenue now is expected to grow at a 9.9% clip to reach $52.4 billion, which will be a record for the equipment rental industry, topping the $50.9 billion recorded in 2019.
The forecast also calls for equipment revenue increases of 5.5% in 2023, 2.5% in 2024 and 3.3% in 2025 to reach $58.6 billion.
Construction equipment rental revenue leads the way with a 12.3% increase expected in 2022 to reach $38.7 billion, while the general tool segment is forecast to grow 3.7% in 2022 to $13.66 billion.
The forecast does not include the possible positive impact should Congress pass the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021.