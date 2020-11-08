Biz Bytes: ReStore offering refurbished electronics

Used electronics have been given a new life and are looking for a new home at Habitat ReStore in Davenport.
In partnership with the Waste Commission of Scott County, Habitat ReStore is opening a new "Store-within-ReStore" called Electric Avenue. The grand opening is set for Friday, Nov. 13, at 3629 Mississippi Ave., Davenport.
"We started with a soft opening in June, and the word is spreading about about the great deals and the quality of merchandise found at Electric Avenune," ReStore Director Cindy Kuhn said.
The Waste Commission's Electronics Recovery Center tests and refurbishes electronics that might have ended up in the landfill, with data security being a top priority. Laptops, computers, speakers, turntables, surround-sound systems, headphones, DVD players, radios, receivers and many other items are then sold at Electric Avenue, which is located inside the Habitat ReStore. All items meet the certified R2 standards of Responsible Recycling. Profits are used to support Habitat's mission of strength and stability through housing.
As part of the grand opening, people can enter to win a win a certified refurbished laptop, with operating system installed. Entrants must be at least 18 years old, and entries are limited to one per person. The winner will be drawn Dec. 11.
The store is open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays.
Unwanted electronics can be dropped off at the Electronics Recovery Center, 5650 Carey Ave., Davenport. The Recovery Center, 563-823-0119, offers certified electronic data destruction, recovery, reuse, recycling and pick-up services.
Library service can help businesses
A Grow with Google program offered by the Davenport Public Library will focus on small businesses.
On Monday, Nov. 9, the library will cover how to get your local business on Google Search and Maps. Explore Google My Business, a free tool for local businesses that want to connect with customers on Google Search and Maps.
The one-hour program, which begins at 6:30 p.m., will be presented virtually using GoTo Meeting (https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/452867741). No registration is required. Access by telephone also is available: 571-317-3122, access code: 452-867-741.
The GoToMeeting app can be found at https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/452867741.
Kerr wins 'Baths for the Brave'
Navy veteran Mike Kerr is Midwest Bath's first winner for the “Baths for the Brave” program.
Kerr served from 1983 to 1992, and during his service he traveled all over, including three countries. After being raised in Port Byron, he served both above and below water and was affected by Agent Orange. Kerr also served his community as a former volunteer firefighter.
“Baths for the Brave” is a partnership between 10 home improvement companies from across the United States that have banded together to give back to those who’ve sacrificed so much. The goal of these companies is to improve the lives of veterans in meaningful ways to thank them for their service.
IMEG pledges support for local cause
Dedicated to facilitating business growth and creating a prosperous regional economy where all can thrive, the Quad Cities Chamber recently launched Keep It QC, an initiative designed to bring awareness to the power of doing business locally.
“We’ve really got to learn to support one another,” IMEG Corp. President & CEO Paul VanDuyne said at the Quad Cities Chamber 2020 Annual Celebration. “I think if we can bring that point home, where we do support each other and build our tax base up, it will make for a prosperous Quad Cities.”
VanDuyne said when individual consumers and organizations bought goods and services from businesses in the Quad Cities, it increased the region’s gross regional product (GRP), an indicator of an area’s economic health.
Purina PetCare changing leadership
ST. LOUIS — Nestlé Purina PetCare announced this past week that effective Jan. 1, 2021, Joseph R. Sivewright will transition from his position as chief executive officer, Nestlé Purina PetCare for the Americas and will be appointed chairman.
Nestlé Purina recently has added three new factories to its U.S.-based manufacturing footprint. The company opened a new wet pet food factory in Hartwell, Georgia, in November 2019. This year, the company has announced the construction of two new dry pet food facilities in Eden, North Carolina, and Williamsburg Township, Ohio. By 2023, the company will manufacture pet food, treats and cat litter at 23 U.S. factories, including Davenport and Clinton, Iowa.
Succeeding Sivewright is Nina Leigh Krueger, who will become the CEO and president of Nestlé Purina PetCare for the Americas. Krueger currently serves as president of Nestlé Purina PetCare U.S.
Krueger, a 27-year Purina veteran, will become the eighth CEO in company history, and Purina’s first female CEO.
Sivewright has served as Nestlé Purina for the Americas CEO since 2015 and has been a major part of the Ralston Purina and Nestlé Purina success since joining the company in 1985.
“Joe’s depth of experience, sound judgment and ability to skillfully lead a large organization has led to amazing growth and has Purina positioned for a bright future,” Nestlé Zone Americas CEO Laurent Freixe said. “Nina Leigh’s business acumen, exceptional leadership and communication skills, and ability to bring out the best in people, make her the ideal successor to guide Purina for years to come.”
After joining the company 35 years ago, Sivewright held progressively more senior roles in Marketing on PetCare, cereals and new products. He was appointed vice president in 1995 with roles in global marketing, and he served in the Global Strategic Business Unit after the 2001 acquisition of Ralston Purina by Swiss-based Nestlé S.A.
Sivewright became the leader of Nestlé Purina PetCare Latin America in 2004 and turned the business around from a net loss operation to high growth and profitability.
Sivewright was appointed president of Nestlé Purina North America in 2011, and since then the company’s sales have risen 30% to $9.4 billion in 2019. During that time, Sivewright has led a number of significant transformations of the Purina business, including the acquisition of Merrick Pet Care in 2015 and building a robust e-commerce business that has delivered significant growth.
Purina has developed many science-based nutritional innovations for pets under Sivewright, including Purina Pro Plan LiveClear, which reduces cat allergens; Purina Pro Plan Bright Mind, which improves cognition in older dogs; Tidy Cats LightWeight Litter; and Beyond natural pet food.
In his role as Chairman, Sivewright’s primary responsibility will be to manage a smooth transition with Krueger, and to provide strategic and operating support. Additionally, he will remain engaged with Purina’s strategic sustainability initiatives and leading conservation partners and NGOs.
Krueger started her career at Ralston Purina in 1993 as a Brand Management intern before moving to the cat food marketing team the following year. After Nestlé purchased the company in 2001, she led the marketing integration for the Nestlé Purina team. After several more years in pet food marketing, she moved to the Cat Litter division and was promoted to vice president of marketing in 2010. In 2015, Krueger was named chief marketing officer, Nestlé Purina U.S., and became president, Nestlé Purina U.S., in 2016.
A 1983 graduate of Miami (Ohio) University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing, Krueger earned a Master of Business Administration from Washington University’s Olin School of Business in 1994. In 2017, she was honored with a Distinguished Alumni Award from the Olin School. Krueger, a native of Louisville, Kentucky, lives in the St. Louis area with her family.
