BIZ BYTES: Reuter joins Ohnward Bancshares as chief financial officer

Ohnward Bancshares, Inc. has announced that Jacob Reuter recently joined the company as Chief Financial Officer.
Reuter, a Certified Public Accountant, joined the Ohnward group, with 18 financial offices in eastern Iowa.
As CFO, Reuter will oversee the financial reporting and accounting functions including budgeting, funding and asset liability management. Additionally, he will manage the retail tax team for the $1.5 billion company that is based in Maquoketa, Iowa.
Reuter’s previous accounting experience has spanned over nearly 20 years in and around his Dubuque County hometown area.
Reuter obtained an MBA and Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Dubuque.
Ohnward Bancshares, Inc., has assets of $1.5 Billion, capital of $150 Million and employs over 260 full and part time employees. Ohnward is locally owned by shareholders living primarily in Jackson, Clinton, Scott, Jones, and Linn Counties.