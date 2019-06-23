RIA Federal Credit Union has donated more than $21,000 to Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities through the John Deere Classic Birdies for Charity campaign.
Earlier this month, credit union officials presented a check for $21,160. The money was raised through RIA's fifth annual Honor Flight Golf Outing, held May 17, at Glynns Creek Golf Course.
The John Deere Classic Birdies for Charity campaign will donate an additional 5% of the amount raised at the golf outing to the Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities, according to a news release.
The Quad-Cities chapter of Honor Flight is dedicated to flying local veterans to Washington D.C. to visit the memorials representing their honor and sacrifice for the country.
Big Lots in Moline launches charity partnership
Big Lots in Moline this past week launched a local charity partnership with Open Door Crisis Assistance.
Company officials held a ribbon cutting Friday, where the first 50 shoppers received free gifts. Big Lots kicked off a donation program, in which the store will donate $5 to Open Door Crisis Assistance each time a BIG Rewards loyalty member redeems a reward at the Moline store.
The charity program will run now until Aug. 3, according to a news release.
Area nonprofits receive $20,000 from Alliant Energy
The Alliant Energy Foundation has awarded 14 Iowa nonprofits community grants totaling $20,092.
"We"re looking for creative solutions that support our customers and communities," Julie Bauer, executive director of the Alliant Energy Foundation, said in a news release. "Our nonprofit partners are constantly working to make life better. Community Grants are one way we stand behind them as they solve problems for families, education and the environment."
Locally, River Cities Information, Referral and Assistance Services in Clinton received $1,500. United Way of Muscatine also received $1,500.
The Alliant Energy Foundation has awarded around 145 grants this cycle, totaling more than $408,000, according to the release.
ABI elects officers
Iowa Association of Business and Industry, or ABI, has announced the election of its board chair and officers.
Cindy Dietz, of Collins Aerospace in Cedar Rapids, has been elected chair of the ABI Board of Directors for this fiscal year, according to a news release.
Additional officers include Steven Bradford, of HNI Corporation in Muscatine, and Jack Hasken, of Jackson Manufacturing in Maquoketa, according to the release.
—Sarah Ritter