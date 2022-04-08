 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BIZ BYTES: Rock Island High School to host Construction Trades Career Expo

070720-WB6-facilities-Rocky-02.JPG

Rock Island Fieldhouse.

 FILE PHOTO

On Wednesday, April 13, high school students are invited to attend a Construction Trades Career Expo at Rock Island High School.

All Iowa/Illinois Quad-City high school students are invited to attend. The event will take place from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in Rock Island Fieldhouse, 1400 25th Ave., Rock Island. Parking is available in the student lot across 25th Avenue from the fieldhouse.

Representatives from the following construction professions will be at the event: Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 25, Carpenters Local 4, Plasterers & Cement Masons Local 18, Sheet Metal Workers Local 91, Operating Engineers Local 150, Ironworkers Local 111, Bricklayers Local 6, Heat & Frost Insulators Local 81, Roofers Local 32, Painters Local 502, Electrical Workers Local 145.

