BIZ BYTES: Rock Valley Physical Therapy adding Coal Valley location

Rock Valley Physical Therapy, one of the largest therapist-led physical therapy companies in the nation, will begin servicing Coal Valley, Ill., and surrounding areas on Monday, Sept. 13.
Located at 301 W. 1st Ave, the Coal Valley clinic is the 53rd member of the Rock Valley family and will be led by Orion native Bryce Thomsen, PT, DPT, CMT, SCS.
A basketball standout at Orion High School, Thomsen earned his associate degree from Black Hawk College and his bachelor’s degree in health sciences and his doctorate in physical therapy from Northern Illinois University.
Thomsen, who works sideline assessment for the Orion High School football squad, also coached basketball at Orion for five seasons.
“I am thrilled Rock Valley has given me the opportunity to manage the Coal Valley clinic that will house community members from my current and former hometowns,’’ Thomsen, a seven-year member of the Rock Valley family, said in a news release. “This is an opportunity I dreamed about when starting with Rock Valley in 2014. I can’t wait to continue to serve these communities and help those in need return to the activities they love to do.’’
Rock Valley Physical Therapy covers seven regions over two states and employs 470. Headquartered in Moline, Rock Valley Physical Therapy was founded in 1984 by Milan, Ill., native Steve Layer.
“Rock Valley is excited to expand to another great location for our Quad-Cities market,” Debbie Healy, PT, OCS, MBA, vice-president for Growth and Development for Rock Valley Physical Therapy, said in the news release. “Our commitment to “Making Better Lives’’ and our ability to grow includes finding the best providers connected with their communities. Bryce has been active in his hometown for years and will bring excellent technical skills, one-on-one, goal-oriented treatment sessions and compassionate care to the members of Coal Valley and the surrounding areas.”
The newest Rock Valley location is the former Blackhawk State Bank building.
Razor Tracking connects to Deere Operations Center
FARGO, N.D. — John Deere’s JDLink equipment and data will now connect to Razor Tracking’s platform for near real-time remote monitoring. In addition, John Deere recommends customers to monitor non-JDLink equipment by installing Razor Tracking’s plug-and-play devices via the diagnostic port or solar and battery-powered devices. Current Razor Tracking customers can sign in through the new Marketplace on the Razor Tracking platform to connect with the John Deere Operations Center.
This integration offers a solution for John Deere customers to monitor their JDLink-equipped machines, service vehicles and support equipment all in one platform. This integration is the first step in providing a complete remote monitoring product to Razor Tracking and John Deere customers alike.
“Razor Tracking set out to be an entirely open platform back in 2019. We believed integrations and alignments were going to be the key to ensure that our customers could use the best technology, without compromise,” Eric Mauch, managing partner of Razor Tracking, said in a news release. “The John Deere Operations Center is a pivotal milestone integration to continue Razor Tracking’s rising momentum. We will continue to aggressively invest in providing a seamless, end-to-end solution for any industry-specific need.”
The Razor Tracking platform has expanded in the past several years; with its launch in 2012, Razor Tracking set out to provide the most user-friendly telematics system in the industry. Since then, Razor Tracking has introduced dash cameras, equipment inspection, a driver safety scorecard, tank monitoring, and more to optimize customer operations. In 2019, Razor Tracking set out to provide an open data platform and expand its product to allow integrations and resellers to embed Razor Tracking technology into their platform or onboard through a reseller program.
To learn more about Razor Tracking’s integrations, please visit razortracking.com/integrations.
HDC Board of Directors welcomes new members
The Handicapped Development Center (HDC) Board of Directors welcomed new members, elected officers and reelected members at their Aug. 19 board meeting.
Lance Leslie and Joe Judge are the new members.
Leslie is the managing director at Deloitte Tax LLP. He brings knowledge in the areas of management, taxes and strategic planning. Leslie has served on several local non-profit boards, including a previous stint on the HDC board of directors. He earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Iowa State University.
Judge is an attorney at Lane & Waterman, practicing law that focuses on banking and finance and other corporate law. He is active in many community organizations where he has held board positions, including the Putnam Museum, Family Resources, United Way of the Quad Cities and the John Deere Classic. He earned his B.A. from the University of Northern Iowa and his J.D. from the University of Iowa College of Law.
Reelected to officer positions were Jeff Hassel, chair; Todd Grady, vice chair; Jody Mapes, vice chair; Samantha Schulze, treasurer; and Scott Naumann, secretary.
Reelected to three-year terms on the board were Todd Grady, Greg Kautz, Scott Kurtz, Jarod Powell, Jeff Hassel and Steve VanDerSchaaf.
After serving on the HDC board for 15 years, Kevin Kelly was recognized for his many contributions, and he was thanked for his service and commitment to the HDC mission.
Make-A-Wish Iowa welcomes 2 Q-C women to board
URBANDALE, Iowa — Make-A-Wish Iowa is has appointed five new members to the board of directors, bringing the total number of board members to 17.
“Our Board of Directors is comprised of a dedicated team of community leaders committed to granting wishes for children with critical illnesses in Iowa,” Sara Kurovski, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Iowa, said in a news release. “We are excited to welcome the new board members’ talent, experience and energy into furthering our mission.”
The new members include two Quad-Citians: Maryanne Graves and Jane O’Rourke. The others are Courtney Dreyer (Johnston, Iowa), Lisa Riensche (Jesup, Iowa) and Ryan Harklau (Humboldt, Iowa).
O'Rourke is a marketing consultant for O’Rourke Investments in Pleasant Valley. Graves is the senior product manager, Construction & Road Building for John Deere Intelligent Solutions Group in Davenport. She is responsible for deep customer understanding of construction jobsite automation. She has served as a long-time volunteer on the Davenport Committee and recently chaired the 2021 Riverbend Gala, raising enough funds to grant 14 wishes.
Greenstate earns special designation
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa — GreenState Credit Union is celebrating its newly appointed Juntos Avanzamos (Together We Advance) designation — a prestigious national award given by Inclusiv. The Juntos Avanzamos designation is awarded to credit unions that are committed to serving the Latino and immigrant communities by providing education and services that provide well-being.
In recognition of this honor, community members, business leaders, GreenState employees, and Inclusiv executives will gather in Des Moines for a private reception catered by Brazil Terra Grill. A public proclamation will take place on Saturday morning, Sept. 25, at the Latino Heritage Festival at Western Gateway Park, downtown Des Moines. In partnership with the Latino Heritage Festival, GreenState members will be able to pick up free festival tickets at their location at 4729 SW 9th St in Des Moines.
“We are honored to join the Juntos Avanzamos family and to continue our work to better serve the Latino community in our field of membership,” Jeff Disterhoft, GreenState president/CEO, said in a news release. “Our commitment includes making sure we hire the right bilingual talent, welcome members in their preferred language and make our products and services accessible. Our work is just beginning.”
MEDIC EMS receives American Heart Association award
MEDIC EMS has received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Award for implementing quality improvement measures for the treatment of patients who experience severe heart attacks.
Every year, more than 250,000 people experience an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), the deadliest type of heart attack caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires timely treatment. To prevent death, it’s critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible, either by mechanically opening the blocked vessel or by providing clot-busting medication.
The Mission: Lifeline initiative provides tools, training and other resources to support heart attack care following protocols from the most recent evidence-based treatment guidelines. Mission: Lifeline’s EMS recognition program recognizes emergency medical services for their efforts in improving systems of care to rapidly identify suspected heart attack patients, promptly notify the medical center and trigger an early response from the awaiting hospital personnel.
“MEDIC EMS is dedicated to providing optimal care for heart attack patients,” Linda Frederiksen, executive director of MEDIC EMS, said in a news release.
“EMTs and paramedics play a vital part in the system of care for those who have heart attacks,” Tim Henry, M.D., chair of the Mission: Lifeline Acute Coronary Syndrome Subcommittee, said in the release. “Since they often are the first medical point of contact, they can save precious minutes of treatment time by activating the emergency response system that alerts hospitals to an incoming heart attack patient. We applaud MEDIC EMS for achieving this award in following evidence-based guidelines in the treatment of people who have severe heart attacks.”
Genesis Medical Center-Davenport receives Excellence in Practice Award
The Association for Talent Development honored Genesis Medical Center – Davenport with an Excellence in Practice Award for its practice, Pathway for Positive Change, in the Change Management category during the 2021 International Conference & Exposition in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The award recognizes the positive culture created at Genesis Medical Center-Davenport by introducing the Orange Frog initiative.
Orange Frog workshops are based on the study of positive psychology by Shawn Achor, who authored the short story, The Orange Frog. Genesis produced a Happiness Advantage video to spread happiness and positivity throughout the organization.
“ATD award winners reflect a deep commitment to the value of developing people in the workplace. Winning organizations demonstrate how aligning talent development to business needs can increase the performance and success of organizations worldwide,” Tony Bingham, ATD president and CEO, said in a news release. “These winners’ accomplishments advance knowledge in the talent development profession and contribute to increasing workforce capability and organizational competitiveness.”
Twenty-six companies were recognized with a 2021 Excellence in Practice Award.
Alliant Energy donates $4 million to help customers pay energy bills
A $4 million donation by Alliant Energy to its Hometown Care Energy Fund will help customers pay their energy bills. Customers who need financial assistance are encouraged to use the funds to avoid falling behind on their bills. Of the $4 million contribution, $2 million is available to customers in Iowa and $2 million is available to customers in Wisconsin.
“We understand many customers still need help paying their utility bill, even as the economy recovers from the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are proud to double our contribution to the fund to help our customers recover and get back on track,” Linda Mattes, vice president of customer operations at Alliant Energy, said in a news release. “If customers are struggling financially, we do want them to know help is available.”
In Iowa, Alliant Energy partners with nonprofit organizations to distribute the funds. Customers in Iowa can review income eligibility requirements and apply for funding by contacting their local Community Action Agency.
The Hometown Care Energy Fund is supported annually with funds from Alliant Energy shareowners, as well as voluntary contributions from employees, retirees and customers. Shareowner contributions are not included in the rates charged to customers. For more information, including how to donate to the fund, visit alliantenergy.com/hometowncare.
"The addition to the Hometown Care Energy Fund will certainly help households that are struggling to make ends meet", said Christine Taylor, bureau chief of the Bureau of Energy Assistance at the Iowa Department of Human Rights. "We welcome the support of Alliant Energy to help Iowa families and individuals in need."
In addition to the Hometown Care Energy Fund, Alliant Energy offers several options to help customers manage their bills. The company’s My Account site allows customers to set up a flexible payment arrangement based on their ability to pay, track their energy use and make fee-free credit card payments. Customers may also request a payment extension or set up weekly or monthly automatic payments.
To find other resources available for customers who need assistance, visit alliantenergy.com/energyassistance or call 211.
Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) provides regulated energy service to 975,000 electric and 420,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin.
UnityPoint Health wins advertising awards
WEST DES MOINES — UnityPoint Health won six Healthcare Advertising Awards for its 2020 marketing campaign featuring a “kid ambassador” delivering real, critical messages to consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic. UnityPoint Health, an integrated health care system that serves patients in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin also received a “Best of Show” award for its commercial featuring the kid ambassador giving a pep talk to his stuffed animals on fighting COVID-19.
In addition to receiving a “Best of Show” designation, a category that recognizes outstanding creative execution, overall excellence and breakthrough advertising, UnityPoint Health won five other awards from the 38th Annual Healthcare Advertising Awards, including three Golds, one Bronze and one Merit.
The awards recognized “Safe Care, Your Way”, an advertising campaign highlighting the many options consumers have to receive the safe care they need, when and where they need it. The campaign showcases how the health and safety of patients, communities, and team members is at the center of everything UnityPoint Health does.
“It’s truly an honor to receive this type of recognition,” Mallary McKinney, vice president, brand, marketing and communications at UnityPoint Health, said in a news release. “Health care organizations have a unique platform right now, and it’s been critical to do everything we can to communicate timely and relevant messages to our communities. This campaign was intentionally designed to breakthrough in a memorable way — and what better way to do that than through the honesty and pure authenticity of a child.”
UnityPoint Health Healthcare Advertising Awards:
• Best of Show: UnityPoint Health Kid Speech – Listen Up (Category – COVID Response Materials)
• Gold: UnityPoint Health Kid Speech – Listen Up (Category – COVID Response Materials)
• Gold: UnityPoint Health Expert (Category – Professional Recruitment Program)
• Gold: UnityPoint Health Kid Speech Series (Category – Television Advertising Series)
• Bronze: UnityPoint Health Expert (Category – Digital Video Ad – Less than two minutes)
• Merit: UnityPoint Health Kid Speech – Things You Need to Know About Healthcare Workers (Digital Video Ad – More than two minutes)
“The response we’ve received to this campaign from our team and our communities has simply been incredible,” McKinney said. “At a time when there’s so much information fatigue, it’s extra rewarding to see our work is cutting through the noise and making a positive impact.”