BIZ BYTES: RSM gives back to Bethany for Children and Families through Birdies Fore Love

RSM US LLP leaders presented a $20,184 check to Bethany for Children & Families of Moline on Dec. 22, 2020, as part of RSM’s Birdies Fore Love fundraising efforts related to The RSM Classic, a PGA Tour event for which RSM is the title sponsor.
The $20,184 was part of the more than $4 million raised through Birdies Fore Love in the U.S. and Canada during 2020.
Bethany for Children & Families is a private child welfare, mental health, community education and social services provider that has offered aid and support to children and families in western Illinois and eastern Iowa since 1899.
RSM US LLP is the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent, audit, tax and consulting firms with more than 43,000 people in over 120 countries. It has a local office at 4650 E 53rd St. Davenport.
Moline Foundation donates $1.2 million in 2020
The Moline Foundation allocated more than $1.2 million to area nonprofits in 2020. It was the largest amount in The Moline Foundation’s 67-year history.
“Besides grant-making to nonprofits, the role of a Community Foundation is to identify and help address community needs," Paul Plagenz, president and CEO of The Moline Foundation, said in a news release. "The effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic challenged philanthropic organizations to increase their giving and focus on the expanding and emerging needs of local residents."
Along with the traditional funding areas of capital and program expenditures, The Moline Foundation also temporarily changed grant criteria to allow for essential operating support. Funding focused on the vital needs of the community including food insecurity, child care, brain health, workforce development, remote-learning and homelessness.
“The Foodbank is very thankful to The Moline Foundation,” Mike Miller, president & CEO of River Bend Foodbank, said. “This Spring, when COVID increased food insecurity by over 50%, they supported increased food distribution in Rock Island and the surrounding counties. Now this Fall, they invested in expanding our capacity so we can continue to grow toward our ultimate goal of ending hunger in our community. They have made both an immediate and lasting impact.”
Denise McAuley, development director, Two Rivers YMCA, said: “Over and over again we heard from families that they didn't know what they would have done without the Y's summer camp program. Because of The Moline Foundation, kids were happy, safe, healthy and nourished at the Y. Thank you for helping kids thrive and parents return to work.”
Mediacom offers scholarships to high school seniors
DES MOINES — Mediacom Communications is offering $60,000 in scholarship support for high school seniors who plan to obtain further education. The scholarship program is in its 20th consecutive year and Mediacom’s investment will award $1,000 World Class Scholarships to 60 high school seniors.
Scholarship recipients are given the flexibility to use the financial award to support post-secondary college costs or vocational training from an accredited institution starting in the fall of 2021. Award selection is based on academic achievement and leadership.
Applications for Mediacom’s World Class Scholarships are available online at www.mediacomworldclass.com. The deadline is Feb. 15, 2021.
“As a company, Mediacom makes it a priority to give back to communities in which we do business, and one of the best ways is to invest in promising students who are our future leaders,” Mediacom Regional Vice President Steve Purcell said in a news release.
Applicants do not have to be Mediacom customers but must live in areas where Mediacom’s broadband network delivers Gigabit-speed internet service.
CTS acquires Temperature Sensors Company
LISLE, Ill. — CTS Corporation announced that it has acquired Sensor Scientific, Inc. (SSI), a privately held temperature sensing company.
Founded in 1983, Sensor Scientific is a manufacturer of thermistors and temperature sensor assemblies serving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for applications that require precision and reliability in the medical, industrial and defense markets. Sensor Scientific is based in Fairfield, N.J., with a location in the Philippines.
“The acquisition of SSI expands our temperature sensing product portfolio and builds on our strategy to focus on innovative products that sense, connect and move,” Kieran O’Sullivan, CEO of CTS Corporation, said in a news release. “SSI has complementary capabilities with our existing temperature sensing platform and expands CTS’ presence in the medical end market. It also provides high quality ceramic processing capabilities and valuable customer partnerships. I am pleased to welcome the SSI team to CTS.”
The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.