BIZ BYTES: RSM gives back to Bethany for Children and Families through Birdies Fore Love

Along with the traditional funding areas of capital and program expenditures, The Moline Foundation also temporarily changed grant criteria to allow for essential operating support. Funding focused on the vital needs of the community including food insecurity, child care, brain health, workforce development, remote-learning and homelessness.

“The Foodbank is very thankful to The Moline Foundation,” Mike Miller, president & CEO of River Bend Foodbank, said. “This Spring, when COVID increased food insecurity by over 50%, they supported increased food distribution in Rock Island and the surrounding counties. Now this Fall, they invested in expanding our capacity so we can continue to grow toward our ultimate goal of ending hunger in our community. They have made both an immediate and lasting impact.”

Denise McAuley, development director, Two Rivers YMCA, said: “Over and over again we heard from families that they didn't know what they would have done without the Y's summer camp program. Because of The Moline Foundation, kids were happy, safe, healthy and nourished at the Y. Thank you for helping kids thrive and parents return to work.”

