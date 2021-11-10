BIZ BYTES: Ruhl & Ruhl launches peanut butter drive to benefit local food pantries

Ruhl&Ruhl Realtors agents hope to collect 2,000 jars of peanut butter in November to donate to local food pantries.
Peanut butter is River Bend Food Bank’s most requested item, and it is an ideal donation item because of the spread’s high protein content, long shelf life and ease of distribution.
All Ruhl&Ruhl offices are accepting donations. Cash donations are also welcome.
Each Ruhl&Ruhl office has a peanut butter goal to reach. The offices with the largest peanut butter goal include Bettendorf (450), Davenport (350) and Moline (350). The Muscatine office will aim for 150 jars, the corporate office has a goal of 100 jars and Dewitt’s goal is 75 jars. The Clinton met its goal of 50 jars in one day.