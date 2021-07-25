BIZ BYTES: Rumler earns elite certification

Feast and Field names Huyler as executive editor

Lee Enterprises, Inc., a leading provider of local news and information and a major advertising platform in 77 markets, announced this past week Korey Karnes Huyler as executive editor of Feast and Field, Lee’s food-focused digital magazine exploring farming, food production, culinary history and cooking.

“Korey has an outstanding reputation as a leader in niche publishing,” said Donna J. Bischoff, Lee vice president of key accounts and branded content and publisher of Feast and Field. “She brings a deep understanding of growing audience by providing content that resonates with the reader. The Feast and Field brand is growing at a rapid pace. I am thrilled to have her energy and innovation at the helm.”

Recently, Huyler was content manager for Tribune Publishing’s in-house agency, Studio 1847. Her career also includes positions with Hearst Magazines, the Time Out Group and Modern Luxury Media. Huyler also was the editor-in-chief of CS, a lifestyle magazine focused on local restaurants, chefs, shopping, home design and more in the Chicago area. She served as the Chicago group editor for CS’s sister titles, CS Brides, Interiors Chicago, The Men’s Book and NS Magazine, most of which were launched under her leadership.