BIZ BYTES: Rumler earns elite certification

Paul Rumler, president & CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber, has been designated as a Certified Chamber Executive (CCE) by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE).
Based in Alexandria, Va., ACCE is a professional society with more than 1,600 chambers of commerce and related business and economic development organizations as members.
Rumler is one of 16 chamber professionals to earn the CCE designation in 2021. This year’s class represents chambers in 11 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia, as well as the Canadian province Ontario.
The CCE program assesses and tests the applicant's knowledge of core chamber management areas — management; planning and development; membership, communications and revenue; and operations. Chamber professionals who are designated CCEs earned this prestigious recognition through hard work, countless hours of dedication to their field and leadership of their chamber to achieve the chamber’s goals.
“I’m proud to be recognized for my experience and knowledge as a Chamber leader,” Rumler said. “Receiving the CCE distinction is the pinnacle of the Chamber profession, and I’m thankful to the Quad Cities Chamber for investing in my professional growth. I look forward to continuing our Chamber’s work to drive economic prosperity in the Quad Cities region.”
The first CCE designation was conferred more than 40 years ago. It is recognized as the highest, and most elite, professional designation in the chamber profession and the only globally-recognized certification program exclusive to the chamber industry.
Rumler has led the Chamber since April 2018 when he was recruited back to his native Quad Cities after being in Michigan for two years as the Grand Rapids Chamber’s Chief Strategy Officer. Previously, he had been with the Quad Cities Chamber and its preceding organizations since 2006 serving in roles ranging from talent attraction and retention, community development, public policy and economic development.
Local EXIT Realty office welcomes new team members
EXIT Realty Fireside has announced that Bailey Thompson and Brittany Hazelwood have joined its growing team of dedicated real estate sales professionals.
Realty Fireside is located at 4509 N. Brady St., Davenport.
Portillo's announces Pupparazzi Sweepstakes
Portillo’s restaurant in Davenport is celebrating National Hot Dog Week, which ends Sunday, July 25, with a Pupparazzi Giveaway.
Fans can submit photos of their pups on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and tag Portillo’s (@portilloshotdog or #portilloshotdog) for a chance to win a Portillo’s dog bowl, pet bandana and Portillo’s gift card. Fifty winners will be randomly selected at the end of Hot Dog Week. Visit portillos.com to view the official rules.
Feast and Field names Huyler as executive editor
Lee Enterprises, Inc., a leading provider of local news and information and a major advertising platform in 77 markets, announced this past week Korey Karnes Huyler as executive editor of Feast and Field, Lee’s food-focused digital magazine exploring farming, food production, culinary history and cooking.
“Korey has an outstanding reputation as a leader in niche publishing,” said Donna J. Bischoff, Lee vice president of key accounts and branded content and publisher of Feast and Field. “She brings a deep understanding of growing audience by providing content that resonates with the reader. The Feast and Field brand is growing at a rapid pace. I am thrilled to have her energy and innovation at the helm.”
Recently, Huyler was content manager for Tribune Publishing’s in-house agency, Studio 1847. Her career also includes positions with Hearst Magazines, the Time Out Group and Modern Luxury Media. Huyler also was the editor-in-chief of CS, a lifestyle magazine focused on local restaurants, chefs, shopping, home design and more in the Chicago area. She served as the Chicago group editor for CS’s sister titles, CS Brides, Interiors Chicago, The Men’s Book and NS Magazine, most of which were launched under her leadership.
“I am so excited to help grow the Feast and Field brand and lead this smart and dynamic content team,” Huyler said. “As a food fanatic who loves sharing incredible stories, Feast and Field a perfect fit for me.”
Huyler has written for publications and organizations including Seventeen, Glamour, Chicago magazine, PureWow.com, DailyCandy.com, the Chicago Tribune, Crate & Barrel and many others. She holds a master’s degree from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Political Science.
Feast and Field is the latest expansion of Feast Magazine, which launched August 2010 in St. Louis. In 2014, Feast expanded coverage covering Kansas City, Eastern Kansas and Southern Illinois. For more information about Feast and Field, visit feastandfield.net.