BIZ BYTES: Russell Group recognized on national level. Russell ranked on ENR top 400 contractors annual listing

Russell Group, Inc. was ranked on the Engineering News Records (ENR) Top 400 Contractor List at No. 378. Russell was previously ranked in 2019 (No. 380) and 2020 (No. 388).

The annual ranking by ENR is based on revenues generated the previous year (2021). Even though industry-wide challenges brought on by the pandemic and supply-chain issues, Russell continued to experience significant growth in 2021. Most notably with several large local projects — The Lindberg Center for Health & Human Performance at Augustana College and the University of Iowa Stanley Museum — reaching completion, and an expansion to the Kansas City market and continued growth of its St. Louis office.

“Ranking on the ENR Top 400 list is a very notable achievement, and one we do not take lightly. Even with significant growth of our other offices, the Quad-Cities is our home and always will be," Russell President Caitlin Russell said in a news release. "We take great pride in being a centrally located firm, who is being recognized on a national level. It helps make our community even stronger.”

