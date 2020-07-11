BIZ BYTES: Russell marks 1 million hours without injury

Ascentra honored as Iowa’s best-in-state credit union

Forbes, in partnership with market research firm Statista, recently honored Ascentra Credit Union as the Iowa’s best-in-state credit union for 2020.

According to a news release, more than 25,000 consumers were asked to rate credit unions where they currently or previously have had checking accounts.

“We are humbled by this recognition, especially from a prestigious, national publication like Forbes, who is known as a leading source for reliable business news and financial information,” Jennifer Naeve, Ascentra’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer, said in the news release.

“It is, without a doubt, a direct reflection of our dedicated employees who truly make up our organization and have created a culture that makes us unique, a culture that puts each other, our members and our community at the heart of all we do.”

Visit Quad Cities celebrates 30 years of promoting local tourism

Visit Quad Cities recently celebrated its 30-year anniversary of the merger of three local tourism organizations into one destination management and marketing organization on July 1, 1990.