BIZ BYTES: Russell marks 1 million hours without injury

Russell Construction and Development recently hit a milestone of working more than 1 million hours without lost time to injury.
Russell issued a news release about the honor, reached June 5.
“Over 155 employees worked tirelessly and safely over a three-year period on more than 295 projects across the United States to reach this goal. The efforts of the entire Russell team center on our steadfast focus on safety — one of our core corporate values,” Russell officials wrote in a news release.
Davenport water treatment plant celebrates 10 consecutive years without incident
Iowa American Water’s East River Station Treatment Facility in Davenport recently marked 10 consecutive years, 3,650 days, without experiencing any recordable Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, workplace incidents.
Brad Nielsen, Iowa American Water’s vice president, said in a news release that the honor was a sign of the professional and safety-consciousness of its production and water quality employees in Davenport.
“Our East River Station team is committed not only to providing reliable, high-quality water service to our customers in the Iowa Quad-Cities but also to following all safety regulations and procedures to keep themselves, their coworkers and our neighbors and service communities safe,” Nielsen said.
Ascentra honored as Iowa’s best-in-state credit union
Forbes, in partnership with market research firm Statista, recently honored Ascentra Credit Union as the Iowa’s best-in-state credit union for 2020.
According to a news release, more than 25,000 consumers were asked to rate credit unions where they currently or previously have had checking accounts.
“We are humbled by this recognition, especially from a prestigious, national publication like Forbes, who is known as a leading source for reliable business news and financial information,” Jennifer Naeve, Ascentra’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer, said in the news release.
“It is, without a doubt, a direct reflection of our dedicated employees who truly make up our organization and have created a culture that makes us unique, a culture that puts each other, our members and our community at the heart of all we do.”
Visit Quad Cities celebrates 30 years of promoting local tourism
Visit Quad Cities recently celebrated its 30-year anniversary of the merger of three local tourism organizations into one destination management and marketing organization on July 1, 1990.
Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, cited the vision and foresight by many community leaders to create one organization.
“Visit Quad Cities and our destination has a bright future ahead, and we are grateful to those that have invested their time, energy, ideas, and passion into shaping the Quad Cities,” Herrell said in a news release.
Gregg Hancock State Farm ribbon-cutting ceremony
The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for an insurance agency in Bettendorf.
Gregg Hancock State Farm, 4363 53rd Ave. in Bettendorf, hosted Chamber officials. The Chamber said Hancock’s mission “is to provide a remarkable customer experience and serve his community while helping them achieve their financial dreams,” a news release said.
Gustafson Ford donates PPE to Henry and Stark County Health Department
Gustafson Ford of Kewanee was recently honored as a public health hero for donating personal protective equipment to the Henry and Stark County Health Department.
According to a news release on the matter, Kurt Gustafson, Gustafson Ford and the Ford Motor Company donated face shields, masks and vinyl gloves to the Henry and Stark County Health Department and the Henry County Office of Emergency Management. That office will distribute supplies to public health workers and first responders in the two counties.
RaeAnn Tucker, director of health promotion with the two-county health department, thanked Gustafson Ford in a news release for “going above and beyond in keeping our public health workers and first responders safe during this unprecedented time.”
