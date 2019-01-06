The Quad-Cities Safer Foundation will host an open house on Thursday to discuss a program that places former inmates with jobs.
This past year, the Safer Foundation partnered with the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services to help people with arrest and conviction records prepare for and acquire in-demand jobs. At 10 a.m. on Thursday, the public, judicial officials, potential employment partners and others are invited to meet the staff and learn about the program, at 605 N. Main St., Davenport.
The Advancing Careers and Employment, or ACE, program is a U.S. Department of Labor grant-funded initiative, designed to help individuals 25 and older who are within 180 days of incarceration or are under court supervision, according to a news release. The program helps individuals increase basic skills, continue education, receive job training and prepare to enter the workforce.
For more information, contact Sue Davison at sue.davison@saferfoundation.org.
Crop Advantage series coming to Davenport Jan. 18
A Crop Advantage meeting, aimed at helping food producers make informed decisions for the coming year, will be held in Davenport later this month.
Beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 18, Iowa State University Extension specialists will provide an opportunity for farmers and crop advisers to learn about current crop research, at Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport.
The meeting will offer continuing education credits for Certified Crop Advisers, as well as pesticide safety recertification, according to a news release.
"There is no other program in our crop production education year that brings this many extension specialists together at individual sites across the state," said Joel De Jong, field agronomist with ISU Extension and Outreach, in the release.
The Davenport meeting will be one of 14 across the state. Program topics vary by location and are related to regional concerns, according to the release.
Early registration is $50. Late registration made less than one week prior to the meeting or on the day of the event is $60. For more information visit cropadvantage.org or call 515-294-6429.
Vibrant Credit Union named 'Great Place to Work'
Moline-based Vibrant Credit Union has been certified as a "Great Place to Work" by an independent analyst group.
The analysts at Great Place to Work conduct anonymous surveys of employees, according to a news release. According to the study, 81 percent of Vibrant employees said it's a great place to work.
"This is a great accomplishment for us to be certified for the second year in a row," said Steve Ducey, Chief Experience Officer at Vibrant, in the release. "These ratings show us that we’re delivering on our goal of focusing on the importance of cultivating happy, healthy employees who in turn can concentrate on delivering positive, memorable interactions for our members."
A summary of the ratings can be found at greatplacetowork.com.
—Sarah Ritter