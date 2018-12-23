This past week, Sam's Club donated more than $2,500 worth of pet supplies to the Humane Society of Scott County.
On Tuesday, Sam's Club representatives donated dry dog and cat food, canned cat food, blankets, towels, dog biscuits, cat snacks and toys to the humane society located in Davenport.
"The need for donations increases during the winter months," said Ryan Wille, with the Humane Society of Scott County, in a news release. "We tend to find more stray animals this time of year. When you feed 300 animals up to three times a day, you run through so much food, so this donation is just what we needed for the holidays."
Shaw Electric wins awards
Shaw Electric, Inc. received a construction award from the Associated Buildings and Contractors of Iowa for a fire restoration project in Davenport.
The company received the award at the association's annual Excellence in Construction Gala, according to a news release. Shaw Electric was recognized with a 2018 Award of Excellence in the category of Electrical - Residential and Small Commercial, between $50,000 and $250,000.
The award was presented for the company's work on Lunardi's Restaurant, a fire restoration project in Davenport, according to the release. The award is given based on the complexity of the project, attractiveness, unusual challenges, innovation, safety and budget compliance.
Shaw Electric also received an award for work on Guardian Glass Disaster Recovery in DeWitt, according to the release.
Mel Foster Co. agent receives Rookie of the Year title
Mel Foster Co. announced this month that realtor Austen Montgomery has received the Rookie of the Year Award.
President of Real Estate Brokerage, Lynsey Engels said Montgomery was recognized by the Quad-Cities Area Realtor Association during their annual holiday party on Dec. 7. The Rookie of the Year award is designed to bring recognition to an individual during their first two years as a member of the association.
Montgomery is a member of the Quad-City Area Realtor Association, Iowa Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors, according to a news release.
"Austen (Montgomery) has worked hard these past two years and is truly deserving of this recognition. We are so pleased to have him part of the Mel Foster Co. team and cannot wait to see him grow," Engels said in the release. "This award demonstrates that Mel Foster Co. is a great place to start in real estate and it’s a great place to stay and build a career."
—Sarah Ritter