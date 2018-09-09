Sam's Club is the latest company to announce its partnering with an online service to provide home delivery in the Quad-Cities.
Company officials announced in a news release it's partnering with Instacart to offer home delivery service in Davenport. Members and non-members can have Sam's Club groceries, prepared meals and other items delivered to their doorsteps in as little as an hour.
Instacart customers have the option to shop with Sam's Club without a membership, according to the release. Sam's Club members will receive access to lower, member-only pricing on items.
"We know our members love the convenience of shopping at Sam's Club. Whether it's Scan and Go, Club Pickup — or delivery in as little as an hour — we're excited about meeting our shoppers wherever they need us," said Sachin Padwal, Sam’s Club’s vice president of Omnichannel and In-Club Product. "This partnership also provides a way for non-members to try out Sam's Club's great assortment of groceries and merchandise."
Sam's Club first partnered with Instacart in February.
Ascentra Credit Union Foundation awards grants
The Ascentra Credit Union Foundation has awarded $20,000 to 31 different organizations and charities throughout the region.
In 2015, the foundation committee established $1,000 Leadership Grants for the Ascentra volunteer board of directors to support different causes, according to a news release. Since then, $71,000 in grants has been awarded to 74 organizations.
This year, East Moline's One by One program was one of the recipients. The program supports 7th and 8th grade students in the East Moline School District who will be the first in their family to attend college, inspiring them to reach for higher education.
"The money will 100 percent be used for academic opportunities for first generation college-bound students this coming school year," One by One Program Coordinator Margarita Mojica said in the release. "We work with 50 students every year and so this money is essential in helping us to open those doors — we are very appreciative."
Other organizations awarded include: Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley, Cafe on Vine, Churches United of the Quad-Cities, City Center Ministry, Community Health Care, Habitat for Humanity and more.
The Paul Lensmeyer Golf Outing is the major fundraiser for Ascentra and will take place on Sept. 24. The golf outing has raised more than $53,500 over the past three years, according to the release.
— Sarah Ritter