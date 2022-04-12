BIZ BYTES: Scott Community College to host career fairs April 20 and 26

Scott Community College will host career fairs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, in Room 2300 on SCC’s Belmont Campus and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, in Room 133 on SCC’s Urban Campus.

These career fairs will bring in over 20 businesses and organizations actively looking to hire qualified candidates. The attending employers represent all industries from health care and transportation to information technology and HVAC. They include Mercy One – Clinton, UnityPoint Health, Genesis, Medical Associates, Allsteel/HNI/HON, Schneider National, Elliot Aviation, USP Thomson, Modern Piping, Titan Machinery and UPS. For a full list of employers, visit eicc.edu/sccfairs.

“Jobseekers in the community will have the opportunity to speak one-on-one with employers and interview for jobs on the spot,” Joe Wayne Cole, SCC Career Services and academic adviser, said in a news release.

Both career fairs are free and open to the general public. Those attending are encouraged to dress appropriately and come prepared with resumes.

SCC’s Belmont Campus is located at 500 Belmont Road in Bettendorf. SCC’s Urban Campus is located at 101 W 3rd St. in Davenport.

