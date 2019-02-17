Iowa's beef producers are asking state residents to help find Iowa's best burger in 2019.
The Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Iowa Cattlemen's Association are encouraging residents to nominate their favorite burgers, whether it's gourmet or down-home style. The tenth annual contest kicked off Feb. 11.
Iowans are asked to nominate their favorite burgers before March 11, according to a news release. Then, the 10 restaurants with the most nominations will be visited by a secret panel of judges who will determine the winner.
The award will be announced on May 1.
For more information, visit iabeef.org.
Mel Foster Co. nominated for awards
Mel Foster Co. has been nominated for several awards.
Lynsey Engels, president of real estate brokerage at Mel Foster, announced the nominations Thursday. The company's relocation division was nominated by Leading Real Estate Companies of the World for the 2018 Award of Excellence, Incoming Referral Conversation Rate, Outgoing Sales Production and Most Innovative Office Design Award.
The nominations are determined by the number of incoming closings, incoming referrals and outgoing referrals, according to a news release. Mel Foster Co. is one of five real estate companies nominated for these awards in their size category.
Mel Foster completed the renovation of its Moline office in December.
Awards will be presented during the annual performance awards dinner in Las Vegas later this month.
—Sarah Ritter