Projects involving Stanley Consultants, headquartered in Muscatine, were recognized with industry awards.
The Sinclair Levee, which is part of the East Side Cedar Rapids Flood Mitigation System, won the 2019 American Public Works Association Iowa Chapter’s environmental project of the year award for projects greater than $2.5 million. The award was given at the organization’s fall conference, in Des Moines.
The New Bohemia/Sinclair District project, completed in summer 2018, also won the Envision Bronze Award for sustainable infrastructure from the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure. Stanley Consultants, a global firm for services involving engineering and construction, was involved with both projects.
The Sinclair Levee was part of a $750 million plan between Cedar Rapids and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in response to the 2008 flood that devastated the city, causing some $2.4 billion in damage. The levee, pump station, gate well and detention basin are the first parts of a citywide master plan, which was worked on by Stanley Consultants. The company also led the design team for the east bank of the river.
The levee was designed to protect against a 500‐year flood.
Quad-City Federation of Labor releases endorsements
for Muscatine general election
The Quad-City Federation of Labor Executive Board has released its endorsements for candidates in the local Muscatine area elections on Nov. 5.
Candidates completed questionnaires and interviews as part of the vetting process.
For Muscatine school board (4-year term), the endorsed candidates are:
- John Dabeet
- Karen Cooney
- Danny Schurr
- Ricky Teed
- Jeff Osbourne (2-year term)
For Muscatine City Council, endorsed candidates are:
You have free articles remaining.
- Diana Broderson (mayor)
- Daniel Salazar (at-large)
- Kirk Edwards (5th Ward)
Clinton round-table event to discuss trends in HR
The Clinton Region Development Corporation is holding an event on trends in human resources.
The event, a Clinton Region Manufacturing Roundtable, will be held on Friday, Oct. 25, from 8-10 a.m. at the Clinton Community College Technology Center (1951 Manufacturing Drive).
Topics will include:
- Workers' Compensation
- Disability
- Civil Rights Law
- Labor Law Changes
- Other trending topics & concerns
“Participants will gain new information and be provided with proven methods leveraged to address and implement changes in the workplace,” the CRDC said in a release. “Actions taken will act as a catalyst for the creation of a productive and legal work environment.”
Alliant Energy promotes Iowa Pipeline Association safety awareness training
This year the Iowa Pipeline Association’s Pipeline Safety Awareness and Emergency Response programs will be joined by Alliant Energy. A program will be held in Clinton at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 at the Masonic Center (416 S. 1st St.) and in Iowa City at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28 at the Park Lodge at Terry Trueblood Recreation Area (579 McCollister Blvd).
The events are part of the Iowa Pipeline Association’s annual, statewide series of pipeline safety awareness meetings. This training is designed for emergency responders and other public officials interested in learning about pipeline safety and prevention strategies.
Topics will include basic pipeline safety, leak recognition, hazard awareness, damage prevention and incident response.
The sessions are free. Attendees are encouraged to register online at iowapipelinesafety.com.