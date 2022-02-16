BIZ BYTES: Submission period for $25,000 State Farm community improvement grants nears

State Farm is celebrating its 100th anniversary with its Neighborhood Assist program.

The program will award 100 $25,000 grants to nonprofit organizations to help fund neighborhood improvement projects.

Anyone age 18 or older can submit projects starting at noon, Wednesday, Feb. 16, at www.neighborhoodassist.com. A submission guide is already available on the website. Only the first 4,000 submissions will be accepted. The State Farm Review Committee will then select the Top 200 finalists.

The public will decide which 100 of the finalists will receive grants during a voting period from April 27 to May 6.

Winners will be announced on Tuesday, June 7.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0