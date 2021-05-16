BIZ BYTES: Taco John’s to open new store in Milan

Taco John’s is set for the grand opening Monday, May 17, at 120 E. 10th Ave. in Milan. To celebrate, Taco John’s will join the Milan Chamber of Commerce in hosting an official ribbon-cutting ceremony starting at 9 a.m.
The first 100 guests who visit the new Taco John’s restaurant on grand opening day will receive a Golden Ticket for free Potato Olés for a year. Potato Olés are little round bites of crunchy potato, cooked fresh and sprinkled with a signature blend of spices.
“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Taco John’s signature creations to our hometown of Milan,” owner Will Steele said in a news release. “We’re a local family-owned restaurant that’s eager to show our community what Taco John’s is all about. The new restaurant is in the perfect location, near the Quad Cities Airport, making it super convenient for everyone to stop by. We can’t wait to celebrate with all of our neighbors next week!”
Milan’s new Taco John’s will open at 10 a.m. on May 17. Starting May 18, the restaurant will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The new location is Taco John’s fourth in the Quad Cities Metropolitan area, 13th in Illinois and 390th systemwide.
Job Fair set for Wednesday in Bettendorf
Businesses at the TBK Bank Sports Complex will hold the Plex Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, at the complex at Middle Road and Interstate 80 in Bettendorf.
The new business expansion in the area known as The Plex, like many businesses in the area, is having difficulties finding workers.
US Adventure RV joining Campers Inn
Locally owned and based US Adventure RV of both Naperville and the Quad-Cities is joining the 28-store network of Campers Inn. Together they will begin executing on Campers’ Inn growth plan to develop a network of Midwest-based stores joining Campers Inns’ other locations in North Dakota and along the East Coast from New Hampshire to Florida.
Campers Inn will double the size of its location in Chicago to over 18 acres, expand its Davenport location and plan other new location startups in the Midwest. Under the Campers Inn umbrella, the company will be able to provide additional training resources, marketing tools, new human resource programs, expanded benefits, and leverage Campers Inns’ manufacture ties to provide a broader suite of products at reduced pricing.
Campers Inn is the largest privately based family-owned dealership network in the country.
Lee Enterprises taps longtime marketing executive for new strategic role
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: LEE), which owns the Quad-City Times, Moline Dispatch and Rock Island Argus, and Muscatine Journal and is a major advertising platform in 77 markets announced Thursday it has selected Alexa Wilson to be vice president – brand and strategic marketing for the company.
The position of vice president – brand and strategic marketing is new to the company, said Nathan Bekke, Lee operating vice president and vice president of consumer sales and marketing. Bekke said the position was created to develop strategies to drive readership and subscriptions, engagement, and consumer awareness for the company’s portfolio of branded local digital and print products.
“Alexa is an exceptionally talented strategic executive with demonstrated success in building and sustaining superior digital media brands,” Bekke said in a news release. “She’s a great addition to our already strong leadership team as the company continues forward as the fastest growing digital subscription platform in local media.”
Wilson, whose appointment to Lee is effective May 17, is the owner and founding partner of AWE Marketing Advisory, LLC. Before forming AWE Marketing Advisory, LLC, Wilson was vice president of consumer marketing for NBCUniversal, where she was responsible for marketing and communication strategies for all of NBCU’s TV Everywhere initiatives. Her career also includes executive director of marketing positions with Hearst. Earlier in her career, Wilson held numerous leadership roles with Time, Inc. She is a graduate of New York University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts.
“This is a very compelling time to join such a strong news organization, as readers long for trusted sources,” Wilson said in the news release. “I am also thrilled to add to Lee’s commitment to the growth and development of its brands’ digital futures, and I am eager to build on recent successes toward a next generation that delivers on the best consumer experience in local news.”
Lawn mowing app GreenPal comes to Davenport
GreenPal, an app that connects homeowners with local, vetted lawn care professionals, launched last week in Davenport.
Nashville-based GreenPal allows homeowners to find local, pre-screened lawn professionals. Homeowners can list their lawns with their service date and lawn care needs. Vetted lawn care pros can then bid on their properties based on the Google street and aerial images and any other lawn details the homeowner provides. Homeowners can then select who they want to work with based on the vendor's ratings, reviews, and price.
More than 1 million homeowners have signed up and are using GreenPal, which operates in over 48 states and 250 major markets, and has more than 25,000 landscaping professionals running their business on GreenPal.
Once a vendor has completed the service, the lawn care pro will send a time-stamped photo of the completed work. Homeowners can then pay via the app and set up more appointments.
“After successfully launching in 250 other markets, we are excited to help homeowners in Davenport find reliable, safe, and local lawn care,” co-founder Gene Caballero said in a news release.
Nashville-based GreenPal currently operates in Atlanta, San Diego, St. Petersburg, Pittsburgh, Charlotte, Tampa, Indianapolis, Houston, OKC, San Antonio, Los Angeles, Phoenix, San Jose, Orlando, Fresno, Miami, Sacramento, Louisville, Miami, Cincinnati, Columbus, Cleveland, Kansas City, Pittsburgh, Denver, Baltimore, Detroit, and St. Louis. To visit GreenPal, see https://www.yourgreenpal.com/local/lawn-care-davenport-ia
Three area architects receive membership honors
The American Institute of Architects, Iowa Chapter (AIA Iowa) awarded three members from the Quad-Cities area certificates for their dedication and commitment to the profession on April 29 at their annual Spring Conference. Twenty-five, forty, and fifty years of membership certificates were presented to the following members at the Chapter Business meeting:
Steve P. Eppel, was awarded a certificate for 25 years of service; Gregory E. Larrison, was honored for 40 years; and Roman Scholtz, was cited for 50 years.
AIA Iowa, headquartered in Des Moines, is a statewide affiliate of national AIA with nearly 1,000 members.
Fieldstone at DeWitt Senior Community moves forward
Leaders planning a new senior living community in DeWitt participated in a groundbreaking Tuesday, May 11, for the Fieldstone at DeWitt senior community. On the 22-acre site, Fieldstone is taking shape to meet the needs of the region for long-term nursing care, memory care, assisted living, rehabilitation and in the future, independent living.
Fieldstone is a project of WellSpire, a joint venture of WesleyLife and Genesis Health System. Fieldstone will replace the highly regarded Westwing community adjacent to Genesis Medical Center-DeWitt. The Fieldstone community will be entirely new with the same compassion and quality of care now provided by Westwing staff.
“This project is a highlight of a partnership that works,’’ Genesis President and CEO Doug Cropper said in a news release. “We knew what needed to be done to improve senior living options but we also knew we couldn’t do it alone. We needed a partner that shared our vision and values. WesleyLife is an amazing partner.
“Today would not be possible without this partnership.”
A little more than a year from now, there will be 92 residential units completed at Fieldstone. The independent living units will follow in a second phase.
Donors have already pledged more than $4 million to make the Fieldstone project possible. Another $770,000 in donations will be secured toward the total project cost of nearly $27 million.
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development is providing a $19.3 million loan to support the construction of the project.
“Access to quality health care is critical for rural Iowans and the communities in which they reside,” Darin Leach, USDA Rural Development Acting State Director in Iowa, said in a news release. “Helping leaders in communities such as DeWitt identify ways to improve these opportunities for rural Iowans is an important emphasis at USDA Rural Development.”
Fieldstone of DeWitt is a project of WellSpire, LLC, through a partnership between WesleyLife and Genesis Health.
The 95,000 square-foot building will include a 70-bed nursing facility designed in four wings, each having its own commons area with centralized dining, serving kitchen, family room and outdoor courtyard. The wings will be connected to a centralized commons area that will join the 21-unit assisted living facility.
The assisted living facility will offer outpatient therapy, a community room, botanical garden, spa, salon, wellness center, bistro and administrative and support spaces.