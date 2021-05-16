BIZ BYTES: Taco John’s to open new store in Milan

“This is a very compelling time to join such a strong news organization, as readers long for trusted sources,” Wilson said in the news release. “I am also thrilled to add to Lee’s commitment to the growth and development of its brands’ digital futures, and I am eager to build on recent successes toward a next generation that delivers on the best consumer experience in local news.”

Lawn mowing app GreenPal comes to Davenport

GreenPal, an app that connects homeowners with local, vetted lawn care professionals, launched last week in Davenport.

Nashville-based GreenPal allows homeowners to find local, pre-screened lawn professionals. Homeowners can list their lawns with their service date and lawn care needs. Vetted lawn care pros can then bid on their properties based on the Google street and aerial images and any other lawn details the homeowner provides. Homeowners can then select who they want to work with based on the vendor's ratings, reviews, and price.

More than 1 million homeowners have signed up and are using GreenPal, which operates in over 48 states and 250 major markets, and has more than 25,000 landscaping professionals running their business on GreenPal.