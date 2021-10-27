BIZ BYTES: TapOnIt named in Top 100 list of Most Fundable Companies

TapOnIt, an advertising agency in Davenport, is included in this year’s Top 100 List of Most Fundable Companies selected by Pepperdine Graziadio Business School.
“The Most Fundable Companies event recognizes promising companies who have gone through rigorous financial vetting and scrutiny from world-renowned experts,” said Deryck J. van Rensburg, dean of the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School. “This list of companies should be on the radar for funders who are looking for what’s new and what’s next.”
The Most Fundable Companies program started in 2018 to help in an effort to promote, accelerate, and inspire entrepreneurship and start-up development in the US.
“Our team has built next-level text message marketing technology, and this acknowledgment is the sum of our hard work and persistence to change the way brands communicate with their audiences.” Katie Wilson, TapOnIt founder and CEO said.