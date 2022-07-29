BIZ BYTES: TapOnIt wins at 2022 IMA Summit Awards

TapOnIt was selected by the Incentive Marketing Association for this year’s Excellence in Gift Cards in an Incentive Program Award on July 12ut at the 2022 IMA Summit Awards. The IMA Summit Awards represented the best programs and individual contributions from every sector of the incentive industry.

The IMA chose TapOnIt for its work with Blackhawk Network on The Community Gift Card, a program that allows consumers to purchase a locally branded gift card to spend at any location in their community accepting credit cards. TapOnIt launched the Keep It QC Community Gift Card alongside the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce in October of 2020, during a period when the COVID-19 pandemic still had an unflinching grip on the operations of businesses around the world.

In the first quarter of its existence, the service sold over $190,000 in gift cards, 90% of which were used at physical storefronts across the six-county region, according to a news release. To date, 85% of the funds loaded on more than 6,000 cards purchased have been spent in local communities.