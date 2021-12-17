BIZ BYTES: TBK Bank expands sponsorship to Include entertainment center

TBK Bank, SSB recently signed a deal expanding its sponsorship of the TBK Bank Sports Complex to include the TBK Bank Entertainment Center, previously known as High 5 Lanes & Games.
This expanded sponsorship allows for more cohesive branding of the facility as the TBK Bank Sports Complex and Entertainment Center.
TBK Bank has served as the facility sponsor since 2018 and will continue its partnership as TBK Bank Sports Complex and Entertainment Center.
TBK Bank Sports Complex and Entertainment will host a month-long celebration of the new name beginning in January.