BIZ BYTES: TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon celebrates 25th anniversary milestone

The TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon recently unveiled a new logo and race route for the 25th anniversary.

A new logo was developed to give a fresh look to the race inspired by the new Interstate 74 bridge. Also for this year, with construction of the new bridge crossing the Mississippi River, runners will have a new course that allows for half-marathoners to run through all four cities in the September races.

“It’s been a long winding road," founding Race Director Joe Moreno said. "The support we continue to get shows we’re still in it for the long run. We’re looking forward to all the new things this year’s race is set to bring and can’t wait for everyone to join us in celebrating at the big after race party.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0