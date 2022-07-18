BIZ BYTES: Ted Rogalski takes on dual leadership role for Genesis Medical Center, DeWitt and Aledo campuses

DEWITT, Iowa — Ted Rogalski, who has been an advocate for the mission of rural hospitals at local, state and national levels, is the new administrator for Genesis Medical Center, DeWitt.

For the past 12 years, Rogalski has served as administrator of Genesis Medical Center, Aledo. His role at Genesis will expand to lead both the Aledo and DeWitt campuses, following the July 15 departure of Curt Coleman, president of Critical Access Hospitals. Coleman accepted the position as president of Catholic Health Initiatives-Good Samaritan Hospital, a 268-bed regional referral center in Kearney, Neb.

During his 25 years with Genesis, Rogalski has held a number of leadership positions. Since 2010, he has directed hospital operations in Aledo, where he joined the organization under a management agreement with Mercer County Hospital (now GMC - Aledo). During his tenure, he led a $1.6 million turnaround effort and successfully guided the hospital through affiliation and ultimately acquisition. On Feb. 1, 2013, Mercer County Hospital, Medical Associates Clinic and the 92-bed Mercer County Nursing Home also became part of Genesis Health System.

Rogalski currently serves as chair for the Illinois Hospital and Health Association Board of Trustees and treasurer for the Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network.

He completed his Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration at St. Ambrose University and received a Master's in Health Care Administration from the University of Iowa.