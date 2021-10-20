 Skip to main content
BIZ BYTES: Texas Roadhouse announces tuition reimbursement for hourly employees
Texas Roadhouse

A screenshot of the Texas Roadhouse website.

Texas Roadhouse restaurants are rolling out a new tuition reimbursement program for team members interested in pursuing a college degree. The announcement coincides with a National Hiring Day event on Monday, Oct. 25. The Davenport location will host a hiring event to fill both full- and part-time positions.

Any team member working 30 hours or more weekly who qualifies for benefits will be eligible for $5,250 in annual reimbursement for classes at an accredited university, when a C average is maintained.

To reserve an interview time, register online online at https://texasroadhouse.jobdetails.io/hiringday/.

