BIZ BYTES: Texas Roadhouse announces tuition reimbursement for hourly employees

Texas Roadhouse restaurants are rolling out a new tuition reimbursement program for team members interested in pursuing a college degree. The announcement coincides with a National Hiring Day event on Monday, Oct. 25. The Davenport location will host a hiring event to fill both full- and part-time positions.
Any team member working 30 hours or more weekly who qualifies for benefits will be eligible for $5,250 in annual reimbursement for classes at an accredited university, when a C average is maintained.
To reserve an interview time, register online online at https://texasroadhouse.jobdetails.io/hiringday/.
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.