Biz Bytes: The W Nail Bar will open second Quad-City location Friday in Davenport
Biz Bytes: The W Nail Bar will open second Quad-City location Friday in Davenport

The W Nail Bar

The W Nail Bar, which opened this location in April at the Bettendorf Hy-Vee, will open a second Quad-Cities location Friday at the Hy-Vee on West Kimberly Road in Davenport.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The W Nail Bar will open a second Quad-Cities location in Davenport on Friday. The salon has a partnership with Hy-Vee food stores.

The all-natural nail salon opened in April inside the Bettendorf Hy-Vee. The new location is in the West Kimberly Road Hy-Vee.

The W Nail Bar is family- and female-owned, founded by sisters Lauren Hunter and Manda Mason of Ohio. It has locations in Iowa and Wisconsin.

For more information, visit thewnailbar.com

