Midwest retailer Theisen's Home•Farm•Auto announced last week it will donate $350,000 in grants to 268 nonprofits across its stores' communities.
The company's 2018 More for Your Community grants program will be hosted by stores throughout Iowa and Wisconsin at 11:30 a.m. Monday. The organizations who will receive grants demonstrated their projects will serve basic needs, such as shelter and education, plus be matched with local funds, according to a news release.
The corporate giving program is a partnership with the Community Foundation of greater Dubuque, who administers the grant program.
"With this year’s grants of $350,000, we are simply giving back to our community and the people we serve," co-owner Jim Theisen said in the release. "We are so proud to support these nonprofit organizations as they provide food, shelter, health care, safety and education to children and families in and near to our store communities."
To learn more, visit dbqfoundation.org/theisens.
Davenport worker wins statewide hospitality award
An employee of Davenport's Hotel Blackhawk has won a statewide hospitality award.
Whitney Jensen, front desk supervisor, who previously worked at The Current Iowa, was awarded the 2018 Spirit of Hospitality Employee of the Year Award from the Iowa Lodging Association in Des Moines.
Hotel Blackhawk is currently the top rated hotel in Iowa, on a list compiled by U.S. News and World Report.
15 Lane & Waterman attorneys named to best lawyers list
Lane & Waterman, the largest law firm in the Quad-Cities, announced last week that 15 of its attorneys have been included in a list of the best lawyers in America.
Since it was first published in 1983, the Best Lawyers in America list is divided by geographic region and practice areas, according to a news release. They are reviewed by peers on the basis of professional expertise, plus undergo and authentication process.
The Lane & Waterman attorneys are: Curtis Beason, Michael Byrne, Edmund Carroll, Richard Davidson, Terry Giebelstein, Troy Howell, Joseph Judge, Jeffrey Lang, Jason O'Rourke, April Price, Diane Puthoff, Ian Russell, R. Scott Van Vooren, C. Dana Waterman and Robert Waterman.
Lane & Waterman is a full-service firm with 35 attorneys, according to the release.
—Sarah Ritter