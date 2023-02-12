BOONE, Iowa — Fareway recently presented a check for more than $319,000 to the U.S. Marine Corps for their Toys for Tots campaign, which provides toys to children during the holiday season. In addition, more than 75 pallets of toys were collected and donated.

Monetary and toy donations were accepted at all 133 Fareway store locations from Friday, Nov. 25, through Saturday, Dec. 24.

“Our generous customers continue to go above and beyond to make the annual Toys for Tots campaign a success,” Fareway Senior Vice President of Marketing & Advertising Jeff Stearns said in a news release. “We are so appreciative of their generosity and the partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps, a 29-year relationship of making seasons bright for thousands of children.”

The U.S. Marine Corp reported that 55,000 children were served in 2022, more than 161,210 toys, books, and stocking stuffers were distributed, and campaign proceeds totaled more than $633,000.

A record-breaking year nationally, in 2022, the U.S. Marines and volunteers distributed over 23 million toys to nearly 10 million children in need.