BIZ BYTES: Trinity Health to acquire CommonSpirit health share of MercyOne Health System

DETROIT — Trinity Health and CommonSpirit Health announced they signed an agreement for Trinity Health to acquire all facilities and assets of MercyOne, a regional health system based in Iowa, including MercyOne Clinton Medical Center. Since 1998, MercyOne has operated under a joint operating agreement between not-for-profit Catholic health care organizations Trinity Health and Catholic Health Initiatives, which is now CommonSpirit.

MercyOne serves more than 3.3 million patients each year. The system includes 16 medical centers, 27 affiliate organizations and more than 420 care sites offering a range of health and wellness services, including provider services and urgent care, and more than 20,000 colleagues including 2,000 of the state's most talented doctors and providers.

After months of analysis, Trinity Health and CommonSpirit determined a sole parent is the best path forward for MercyOne and for the communities it serves. Trinity Health, a national health system spanning 25 states, will bring unified strategies and operations to MercyOne's care sites, including one set of system services.

Trinity Health and CommonSpirit will now plan for integration, complete regulatory filings, and take other steps necessary to finalize the transaction, which is expected to be completed this summer 2022.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0